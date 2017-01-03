Fans mourn death of California's famo...

Fans mourn death of California's famous 'drive-thru' sequoia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

A massive storm has toppled a giant California sequoia famous for a "drive-thru" hole carved into its trunk, causing fans of the mighty tree to mourn its loss. Joyce Brown was 12 when her parents first took her to visit the "drive-thru tree," a giant sequoia in California famous for a car-sized hole carved into the base of its trunk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators 4 hr Cordwainer Trout 4
News Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09) Sun El Gato 76
News Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le... Sun Reality Speaks 6
News Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio... Jan 7 They cannot kill ... 2
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Jan 6 hey now 2
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Jan 6 jimwildrickjr 3
News Feds want security officer appointed in alleged... Jan 6 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,654 • Total comments across all topics: 277,776,327

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC