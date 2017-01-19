Ex-Ohio lawmaker convicted of theft seeks new trial again
An attorney for a former lawmaker removed from the Ohio House of Representatives following a felony theft conviction is arguing again that he deserves a new trial. The Sandusky Register reports that attorney Geoffrey Oglesby says in a motion filed this past week that Steve Kraus was denied a fair trial and deserves another chance in court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|2 min
|Big Johnson
|25
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Fri
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC