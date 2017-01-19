Ex-Ohio lawmaker convicted of theft s...

Ex-Ohio lawmaker convicted of theft seeks new trial again

An attorney for a former lawmaker removed from the Ohio House of Representatives following a felony theft conviction is arguing again that he deserves a new trial. The Sandusky Register reports that attorney Geoffrey Oglesby says in a motion filed this past week that Steve Kraus was denied a fair trial and deserves another chance in court.

