Ex-deputy found not guilty of murder charge in Ohio shooting

9 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase has been found not guilty of murder and reckless homicide charges. A Pike County jury deliberated around five hours before finding former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins not guilty Tuesday in Robert Rooker's death.

