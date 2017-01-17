Ex-deputy found not guilty of murder charge in Ohio shooting
A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase has been found not guilty of murder and reckless homicide charges. A Pike County jury deliberated around five hours before finding former Pike County deputy Joel Jenkins not guilty Tuesday in Robert Rooker's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dismembered remains brought to Ohio -
|5 hr
|True
|31
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|10 hr
|Reality Speaks
|105
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|Jan 13
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC