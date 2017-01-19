Ex-deputy charged in fatal Ohio shoot...

Ex-deputy charged in fatal Ohio shooting says he was in fear

A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase says he was forced to fire because he thought the suspect was leaning down to grab a weapon. Prosecutors say former Pike County Deputy Joel Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of Ronald Rooker's stopped vehicle at the end of the chase, striking the 26-year-old seven times.

