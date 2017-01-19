Ex-deputy charged in fatal Ohio shooting says he was in fear
A former Ohio deputy sheriff accused of fatally shooting an unarmed man after a chase says he was forced to fire because he thought the suspect was leaning down to grab a weapon. Prosecutors say former Pike County Deputy Joel Jenkins unnecessarily fired nine times through the windows of Ronald Rooker's stopped vehicle at the end of the chase, striking the 26-year-old seven times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|1 hr
|BizzyBee
|8
|Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege...
|20 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Delay repealing health law, urge 5 GOP senators
|Jan 10
|Fit2Serve
|6
|Patrol chief, safety boss on way out (Aug '09)
|Jan 8
|El Gato
|76
|Ohio communities, counties have nearly $1.2B le...
|Jan 8
|Reality Speaks
|6
|Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio...
|Jan 7
|They cannot kill ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC