EMU beats Miami (Ohio) in Oxford for ...

EMU beats Miami (Ohio) in Oxford for first time since 95-96

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

James Thompson IV had 26 points and 20 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat Miami 74-57 on Saturday for its first win at Millett Hall since the 1995-96 season. Thompson was 12 of 18 from the floor, including four dunks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 5 hr TruthBeTold 76,035
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Fri GrossSmell 4
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Ferguson
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,687 • Total comments across all topics: 278,340,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC