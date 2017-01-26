EMU beats Miami (Ohio) in Oxford for first time since 95-96
James Thompson IV had 26 points and 20 rebounds, and Eastern Michigan beat Miami 74-57 on Saturday for its first win at Millett Hall since the 1995-96 season. Thompson was 12 of 18 from the floor, including four dunks.
