Driver of van that hit train, killing 1, pleads guilty
The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges.
