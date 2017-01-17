Driver of van that hit train, killing...

Driver of van that hit train, killing 1, pleads guilty

18 hrs ago

The driver of an Ohio church van that crashed into a moving train in 2015, killing a woman and injuring nine children, has pleaded guilty to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide. Judith Ashley also pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children and vehicular assault charges.

