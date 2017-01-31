Craft, Madut lead CU track at Jessica Starks OpenCOLUMBUS, Ohio -...
Danielle Craft won the triple jump, finished second in the 60-meters and fourth in the long jump, Kalea Barnett posted a victory in the shot put and Garang Madut finished first in the 5,000-meters and was a part of the winning distance medley relay, leading the Cumberland track teams on Saturday at the Jessica Starks Open. Craft registered a time of 8.12 in the prelims and 8.14 in the finals to place second after winning the triple jump with a mark of 35-9.
Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
