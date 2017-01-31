Craft, Madut lead CU track at Jessica...

Craft, Madut lead CU track at Jessica Starks OpenCOLUMBUS, Ohio -...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lebanon Democrat

Danielle Craft won the triple jump, finished second in the 60-meters and fourth in the long jump, Kalea Barnett posted a victory in the shot put and Garang Madut finished first in the 5,000-meters and was a part of the winning distance medley relay, leading the Cumberland track teams on Saturday at the Jessica Starks Open. Craft registered a time of 8.12 in the prelims and 8.14 in the finals to place second after winning the triple jump with a mark of 35-9.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) Mon tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Sun They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Sun Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Jan 29 Duck Fumfum 76,036
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,352 • Total comments across all topics: 278,451,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC