Competency hearing set for Ohioan suspected of killing women
" A man suspected of killing several women in Ohio is scheduled for a competency hearing as his attorneys argue that he's not guilty of murder and other charges because he's insane. Lawyers pursuing the insanity defense recently asked the judge to order an evaluation of Grate to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
