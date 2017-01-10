Cleveland police officer killed in accident overnight on I-90
A Cleveland police union official says a Cleveland police officer was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 90 early Tuesday morning and has since died. Police say the officer was hit by a white Toyota Camry overnight while setting up flares at the site of an earlier crash involving a firetruck and a van.
