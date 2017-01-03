Cleveland dad who took boy from mom f...

Cleveland dad who took boy from mom for years wants out of jail

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

A man imprisoned in Ohio for abducting his young son from the boy's mother in Alabama in 2002 and settling in Cleveland using new identities is seeking early release. A defense attorney says 54-year-old Bobby Hernandez took responsibility, has served a year behind bars and should get judicial release.

