Carson questioned about housing views, experience

Former Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson defended his experience and credentials Thursday to serve as the nation's new housing secretary, turning to his life story to show that he understands the needs of the country's most vulnerable. President-elect Donald Trump wants Carson, a former White House rival, to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, a sprawling agency with 8,300 employees and a budget of about $48 billion.

