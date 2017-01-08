Capitol Insider: Matt Borges, having ...

Capitol Insider: Matt Borges, having lost Ohio GOP post, still paying back taxes

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio Republican Party chairman emeritus Matt Borges is still making payments to settle an IRS lien for about $55,000 in unpaid back taxes. Matt Borges didn't win Friday, having to give up the Ohio Republican Party chairmanship he called "the honor of my professional life."

Chicago, IL

