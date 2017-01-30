'Can you hear me?' calls reported in ...

'Can you hear me?' calls reported in Ohio are connected to scama oeYesa ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking, "Can you hear me?" Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding "Yes" and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill. "Any time people receive a call that's suspicious, we encourage them to be very careful and not to respond to the call," DeWine said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) 20 hr tita 98
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Sun They cannot kill ... 5
bobcat hybrid kittens (Oct '10) Sun Supercock 41
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) Sun Duck Fumfum 76,036
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... Jan 26 okimar 3
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... Jan 25 They cannot kill ... 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. China
  5. Bin Laden
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,415 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC