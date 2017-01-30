'Can you hear me?' calls reported in Ohio are connected to scama oeYesa ...

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine today warned that since Friday, several Ohioans have reported suspicious calls from callers asking, "Can you hear me?" Similar calls have been reported throughout the country as part of an alleged scam to trick consumers into responding "Yes" and using their response to place unauthorized charges on their phone or utility bill. "Any time people receive a call that's suspicious, we encourage them to be very careful and not to respond to the call," DeWine said.

