breaking Brothers in arrested in doub...

breaking Brothers in arrested in double homicide

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine joined Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer today to announce the arrests of two Ohio brothers in connection with a recent double homicide in Greene County's Miami Township near Yellow Springs. Bret Merrick, 24, of Miami Township , has been charged with two counts of complicity to aggravated murder, two counts of complicity to aggravated burglary, and one count of felonious assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio approves state smoking ban (Nov '06) 1 hr Duck Fumfum 76,029
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) 3 hr Billyjoejimbob 58
News Central Ohio jobless rate rises to 3.9 percent ... 23 hr They cannot kill ... 1
News Pig farm arrives with stench Fairfield County n... Wed BastiAn ll 2
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Jan 23 Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Jan 20 Tired of terrorists 36
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,267,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC