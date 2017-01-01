Big personalities, bigger caucus pose challenges for Ohio House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger

For Speaker Cliff Rosenberger, the new GOP caucus greeting him in 2017 will be unlike any that an Ohio House leader has seen in modern times. On one hand, the 35-year-old speaker entering his final House term has been handed a bounty of political riches - a record caucus majority and an influx of veteran members who know issues and how to get bills passed.

