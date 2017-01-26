Bankruptcies on the decline in Ohio for 7th straight year
Following a national trend, bankruptcy filings have declined in Ohio for the seventh consecutive year after falling nearly 10 percent statewide in 2016. The Akron Beacon Journal reports the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts reported this week that there were a total of 35,903 bankruptcy filings in Ohio last year compared to 39,765 in 2015.
