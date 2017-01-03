APNewsBreak: Ohio obtained repeat supplies of lethal drugs

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Ronald Phillips, convicted of the 1993 rape and murder of his girlfr... COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio has obtained repeat supplies of the lethal injection drugs it plans to use on a condemned child killer next month, and the state appears to have enough drugs for multiple executions, records show. Inventory logs obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show the state received supplies three times in September and October for the first drug used in the process, a sedative called midazolam that's been at the center of several lawsuits over lethal injection.

