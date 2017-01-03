APNewsBreak: Democratic Ohio justice eyeing run for governor
The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office is considering stepping down from his post at year's end to run for governor. Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill told the Associated Press Tuesday he will delay a formal decision about leaving the bench to see if any other "truly competitive" Democratic gubernatorial candidate emerges.
