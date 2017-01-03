APNewsBreak: Democratic Ohio justice ...

APNewsBreak: Democratic Ohio justice eyeing run for governor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Whiznews.com

The lone Democrat holding an Ohio statewide office is considering stepping down from his post at year's end to run for governor. Supreme Court Justice William O'Neill told the Associated Press Tuesday he will delay a formal decision about leaving the bench to see if any other "truly competitive" Democratic gubernatorial candidate emerges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14) 6 hr the truth 5
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Mon lynn 15,640
News Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15) Mon tiger blood 134
News United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16) Jan 1 Earburner 24
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... Dec 29 Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Dec 29 Reality 12
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,044 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,644

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC