A look at the status of the death penalty in several states
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The stop-and-start nature of U.S. executions in recent years hit another speed bump this week when a federal judge found Ohio's latest lethal injection procedure unconstitutional. The ruling by Magistrate Judge Michael Merz went far beyond nitpicking the state's procedures, and on one point raised potential problems for at least three other states that use the disputed sedative midazolam.
