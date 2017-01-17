6 Ohio crime lab employees disciplined Read Story Associated Press
The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has suspended five employees and fired another who worked at state crime labs. The disciplinary actions followed an investigation into the six employees after an internal review found mistakes in how scientists were recording drug tests they performed.
