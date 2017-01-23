230,925 people in Ohio signed up for coverage through...
More than 8.8 million Americans were signed up for 2017 coverage through HealthCare.gov as of Jan. 14, 2017, including 230,925 in Ohio. This compares to about 8.7 million sign-ups nationally as of Jan. 14 last year, as Americans continue to demonstrate strong demand for 2017 Marketplace coverage.
