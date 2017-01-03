2 killed in car bombing in Turkish ci...

2 killed in car bombing in Turkish city; 2 attackers dead

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

An explosion believed to have been caused by a car bomb in front of a courthouse in the western Turkish city of Izmir on Thursday wounded some 10, a ... . Cars burn after a car bomb explosion in Izmir, Turkey, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof takes ove... Wed They cannot kill ... 1
News Legal Aid Society of Greater Cincinnati lawyer ... Wed They cannot kill ... 4
News Maggots in food among new Ohio prison food comp... (Jul '14) Tue the truth 5
News Ohio private clubs can't allow smoking (May '07) Jan 2 lynn 15,640
News Ohio comedian mayor facing civil lawsuit, inves... (Dec '15) Jan 2 tiger blood 134
News United Methodist group wants clergy members sus... (May '16) Jan 1 Earburner 24
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... Dec 31 Oliver Cantterberry 4
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,642,101

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC