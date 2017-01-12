2 bodies at Ohio duplex spur double h...

2 bodies at Ohio duplex spur double homicide investigation

Authorities in southwestern Ohio are searching for a shooter after a jogger spotted a woman's body in the driveway of a duplex and a man was later found dead inside. The two were discovered Sunday afternoon at a residence in Miami Township, just east of Dayton.

