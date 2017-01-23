10-year-old boy drives to store, spee...

10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Ohio police say an erratic, speeding driver who led an officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy who took his parents' car without permission and drove 11 miles to a nearby city to shop at a convenience store. WTOL-TV reports an officer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking Sunday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Restored, 2.56-mile railway for commerce off to... Mon Liteone 1
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... Jan 21 They cannot kill ... 4
News Dismembered remains brought to Ohio - Jan 20 Tired of terrorists 36
Anyone tell anything of Missy dillon Jan 19 YoYoWoman46 3
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... Jan 18 d pants 107
News Judge sets trial for Ohio man charged in allege... Jan 13 They cannot kill ... 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,225,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC