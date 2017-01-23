10-year-old boy drives to store, speeds away in police chase

" Ohio police say an erratic, speeding driver who led an officer on a brief pursuit turned out to be a 10-year-old boy who took his parents' car without permission and drove 11 miles to a nearby city to shop at a convenience store. WTOL-TV reports an officer tried to stop a driver who wasn't using headlights and kept braking Sunday morning, and the vehicle took off at 70 mph.

