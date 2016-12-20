White Nose Syndrome Continues To Ravage Bats In Ohio And Elsewhere
Across the Midwest and eastern U.S., an estimated 6 million bats have died from a devastating scourge that first appeared nine years ago. And while there's been a recent glimmer of hope in treating bats with White Nose Syndrome, researchers say it's going to be hard to recover from the damage done to these flying mammals.
