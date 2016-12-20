Was Ohio prison-farm sale a 'fire sale'?
The state has returned to buying its milk for inmates, but at one time prisoners at the Lebanon Correctional Institution carried fresh milk from the farm to newborn calves at the prison farm in Lebanon. The roughly 12,500 acres of state-owned farmland haven't been sold, and may be leased out instead, but all the livestock and most of the farm equipment are gone, essentially ending a once-thriving prison farming operation that dated back to 1868 at the old Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Sat
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Fri
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Dec 23
|web school
|18
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 22
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|Dec 21
|Cow Tails
|2
|Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fire...
|Dec 21
|Sean_Michael
|1
|Jason Keigley Richwood Ohio Sentenced (Nov '10)
|Dec 21
|beware
|8
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC