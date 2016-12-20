Was Ohio prison-farm sale a 'fire sale'?

The state has returned to buying its milk for inmates, but at one time prisoners at the Lebanon Correctional Institution carried fresh milk from the farm to newborn calves at the prison farm in Lebanon. The roughly 12,500 acres of state-owned farmland haven't been sold, and may be leased out instead, but all the livestock and most of the farm equipment are gone, essentially ending a once-thriving prison farming operation that dated back to 1868 at the old Ohio Penitentiary in Columbus.

