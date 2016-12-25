Trump win sets stage for shake-up in Ohio GOP
The Ohio Republican Party leadership faces a reckoning in the new year for what some thought was a lackluster effort on behalf of the nominee for president, Donald Trump. Now that Mr. Trump has won, the former director of the Ohio Trump campaign, Robert Paduchik, is backing a challenge to Ohio GOP Chairman Matt Borges when the 66-member Republican State Central Committee meets Jan. 6 in Columbus.
