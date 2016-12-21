Teen's text message helps unravel gri...

Teen's text message helps unravel grisly N. Carolina crime

A text message to a friend helped guide rescuers to a teen girl held captive in the North Carolina home where her mother was also slain. Authorities say Gary Love held the 14-year-old girl captive for days and killed her mother in a grisly crime revealed earlier this week when the girl was rescued on Monday.

