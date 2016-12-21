Suspect in Ohio women's slayings purs...

Suspect in Ohio women's slayings pursues insanity defense

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Westport News

This file photo provided by the Ashland County Sheriff Office shows Shawn Grate, arrested Sept. 13, 2016, in Ashland, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... 7 hr Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... 21 hr lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Tue Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
fake italy slovenjia Dec 23 web school 18
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,289 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,530

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC