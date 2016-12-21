Suspect in Ohio women's slayings pursues insanity defense
This file photo provided by the Ashland County Sheriff Office shows Shawn Grate, arrested Sept. 13, 2016, in Ashland, Ohio.
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|7 hr
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|21 hr
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Tue
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Dec 23
|web school
|18
