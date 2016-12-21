Suit alleges Ohio landlord is liable for 4 deaths after fire

A new lawsuit over an Ohio fire that killed two girls and their parents alleges their landlord failed to install smoke detectors in their house and is liable for their deaths. Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit was brought in federal court on behalf of the estates of 37-year-old Omar Riley, 9-year-old Shanice Riley and 8-year-old Aniyla Riley.

