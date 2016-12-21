Suit alleges Ohio landlord is liable for 4 deaths after fire
A new lawsuit over an Ohio fire that killed two girls and their parents alleges their landlord failed to install smoke detectors in their house and is liable for their deaths. Cleveland.com reports the lawsuit was brought in federal court on behalf of the estates of 37-year-old Omar Riley, 9-year-old Shanice Riley and 8-year-old Aniyla Riley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|2 hr
|White Rabbit
|14
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|4 hr
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|19 hr
|Cow Tails
|2
|Texas gov. tells faithless elector 'You're Fire...
|Wed
|Sean_Michael
|1
|Jason Keigley Richwood Ohio Sentenced (Nov '10)
|Wed
|beware
|8
|Central Ohioans share weird street names, back ...
|Mon
|Knock off purse s...
|3
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|Dec 15
|Oliver Canterrber...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC