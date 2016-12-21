Peg Mayor, Raging Wool: Northeast Ohio Makers 2016
Peg Mayor, founder and chief creator at the Etsy shop Raging Wool, creates accessories from repurposed clothing, and specialize in scarves made from cashmere sweaters and vintage silk Indian saris. "People call me the 'Sweater Whisperer' because, as a 30+-year knitter, I can pretty much repair any sweater problem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|Thu
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|Thu
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Dec 28
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC