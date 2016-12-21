Peg Mayor, Raging Wool: Northeast Ohi...

Peg Mayor, Raging Wool: Northeast Ohio Makers 2016

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Peg Mayor, founder and chief creator at the Etsy shop Raging Wool, creates accessories from repurposed clothing, and specialize in scarves made from cashmere sweaters and vintage silk Indian saris. "People call me the 'Sweater Whisperer' because, as a 30+-year knitter, I can pretty much repair any sweater problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... Thu Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Thu Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Dec 28 lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,211 • Total comments across all topics: 277,474,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC