Paul E. Pfeifer: Retiring Ohio Supreme Court justice has left mark
Justice Paul Pfeifer, shown here commenting on a school-funding case in 1999, will be remembered partially for his conversion against the death penalty. Justice Paul E. Pfeifer leaves the Ohio Supreme Court with a legacy as a colorful contrarian, doubter of the death penalty and author of powerful dissents that skewered the majority's rulings.
