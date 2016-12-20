Passenger line between Chicago, Ohio to be studied
City Councilman Geoff Paddock says the preliminary work examining restarting service is planned to begin in January and end by fall. It'll include a rough assessment of the engineering, technical aspects and the environmental impact of restarting regular passenger trips between Chicago and Columbus, Ohio.
