Ohio's Minimum Wage Set to Rise January 1, 2017 and Mandatory Poster

As we near the end of 2016, Ohio employers should note that as of January 1, 2017, Ohio's minimum wage rate will increase by $.05 cents per hour, from $8.10 to $8.15 for non-tipped employees and by $.03 cents per hour, from $4.05 per hour to $4.08 per hour, excluding tips. The increased minimum wage applies to Ohio employers with annual gross receipts exceeding $297,000 per year, which is up from last year's $288,000 threshold.

