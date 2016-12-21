Ohio Supreme Court Upholds Damage Caps As Applied To The Sexual Assault Of A Minor
Except for certain limited circumstances, Ohio law limits, or caps, the maximum amount a person can recover for noneconomic damages such as pain and suffering. The Ohio Supreme Court recently upheld this limitation of damages in a case involving the sexual assault of a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man...
|6 hr
|Mark
|1
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|22 hr
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|Wed
|lindachicago
|1
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Dec 27
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC