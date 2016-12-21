Ohio Supreme Court rules in favor of ...

Ohio Supreme Court rules in favor of death-row inmate Tyrone Noling; restrictions on DNA...

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that part of a state law that limits the appeals of death-row inmates like Tyrone Noling seeking DNA testing after their convictions is unconstitutional. In May, Noling's lawyers asked the court's seven justices to help them gain access to law enforcement's most powerful forensic tool and allow them to run DNA tests on shell casings from the scene of a 1990 double murder in Atwater Township that would have come from the perpetrator's gun, as well as ring boxes found opened in a ransacked bedroom drawer.

