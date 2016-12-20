Ohio minimum wage to increase on Jan. 1Rate will go from $8.10 an...
Starting Jan. 1, minimum wage in Ohio is set to raise from $8.10 an hour to $8.15 an hour. Earlier this week, Gov. John Kasch signed legislation into law, prohibiting local communities from raising their minimum wage above state standards.
