Ohio Lawmakers Officially Adjourn But Are Expected to Return to Anti-Abortion, Energy Bills
Ohio lawmakers won't be coming back into the lame duck session to override Gov. John Kasich's vetoes on controversial legislation. Though lawmakers headed home weeks ago, House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger officially adjourned his chamber this morning,; this lame-duck session of the Legislature is over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|5 hr
|Reality
|12
|Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp...
|18 hr
|slurps8414
|2
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|Tue
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Dec 23
|web school
|18
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC