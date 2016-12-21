Ohio Lawmakers Officially Adjourn But...

Ohio Lawmakers Officially Adjourn But Are Expected to Return to Anti-Abortion, Energy Bills

13 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Ohio lawmakers won't be coming back into the lame duck session to override Gov. John Kasich's vetoes on controversial legislation. Though lawmakers headed home weeks ago, House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger officially adjourned his chamber this morning,; this lame-duck session of the Legislature is over.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

