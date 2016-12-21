Ohio House ends session, won't try to undo Gov. John Kasich's vetoes
The Ohio House of Representatives ended its session on Wednesday, and won't try to undo Gov. John Kasich's vetoes on several pieces of legislation, including the controversial heartbeat bill and an energy freeze. The House called off two tentatively scheduled "if-needed" sessions Wednesday and Thursday, officially ending the lame duck session.
