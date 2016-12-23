Ohio High Court: Base Sentences On Pure Cocaine, Not Filler
Sentences for Ohio drug offenders caught with cocaine must be based on how much pure cocaine the suspects had, not on the weight of the entire amount of suspected drugs, which could include filler material such as baking soda, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.
