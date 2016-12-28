Ohio father charged after infant found dead in truck
WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio - A call from a home in Mercer County led authorities to the body of a dead infant. The Mercer County Sheriff says they responded to a call of a dead child in a truck in the 6100 block of Wabash Road around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
