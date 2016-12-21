Ohio agencies urge safe driving during busy holiday travel season
Ohio's Department of Transportation says it has tried, where possible, to reduce the size of work zones on roadways for what is expected to be a busy long weekend of travel around the Christmas holiday. Auto club AAA predicts about 4.2 million Ohioans will travel over 50 miles from home for the holiday, most of them driving.
