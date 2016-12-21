Ohio Adopts Preemption Legislation, Blocking Local Minimum Wage Hikes ...

On Monday, December 19, 2016, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed Senate Bill 331 , which prohibits municipalities and other political subdivisions from raising the minimum wage beyond Ohio's state minimum wage rate, currently set at $8.10 an hour . The bill appears to be a direct reaction to two separate labor union-backed local initiatives: Cleveland's "Fight for 15" movement, which was a failed effort to aggressively increase Cleveland's minimum wage to $15 an hour; and Youngstown's "Part-Time Bill of Rights" proposal, which was a separate attempt to provide part-time workers with certain employment benefits, including paid time off and advanced notice of work schedules.

