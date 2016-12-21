Ohio 47 mins ago 4:25 p.m.Estevez dramedy about library standoff to film in Ohio
An independent movie directed by and starring Emilio Estevez is going to be shot in southwest Ohio. The ensemble dramedy called "the public" begins filming in Cincinnati in January.
