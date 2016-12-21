Northern Ohio bishop asks governor to end death penalty Read Story Associated Press

Northern Ohio bishop asks governor to...

The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo is calling on Ohio Gov. John Kasich to end the death penalty in the state. The request comes as Ohio takes steps to carry out an execution in January that would be the state's first in three years.

