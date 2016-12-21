No arrests after 5 shot at Ohio cottage resort area
No arrests have been made in connection with the shootings of five people at a cottage resort area in rural central Ohio. The Mansfield New Journal reports the five were shot just after midnight Friday at Spruce Hill Inn & Cottages near Mansfield.
