More Killings Reported in Northeast O...

More Killings Reported in Northeast Ohio Cities This Year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

Homicide rates this year in many Northeast Ohio cities will top last year. And law enforcement officials are looking for answers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... 18 hr Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Thu Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Dec 28 lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
News Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ... Dec 23 They cannot kill ... 16
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,052 • Total comments across all topics: 277,465,838

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC