Miami U. modifies Greek Life system in wake of violations
Miami University in southwest Ohio has revamped its Greek Life system after suspending three fraternities and putting several others on probation in light of hazing, alcohol and drug violations this year. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports university officials were concerned given how more than a third of students participate in fraternities and sororities.
