Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other... Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other times... U.S. government officials are shutting access to a New York retreat and to a swanky Maryland riverfront compound where Russian diplomats played tennis, sailed and escaped the political bustle, saying the getaways... Two luxury retreats in New York and Maryland where Russian diplomats have gone for decades to play tennis, sail and swim were shut down by the Obama administration Friday in retaliation for Moscow's cyber-meddling in... The U.S. Coast Guard says ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.