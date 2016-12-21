Mexican man charged with rape had 19 ...

Mexican man charged with rape had 19 deportations, removals

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other... Records obtained by The Associated Press show that a Mexican national accused of raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus in Kansas had been deported 10 times and voluntarily removed from the U.S. nine other times... U.S. government officials are shutting access to a New York retreat and to a swanky Maryland riverfront compound where Russian diplomats played tennis, sailed and escaped the political bustle, saying the getaways... Two luxury retreats in New York and Maryland where Russian diplomats have gone for decades to play tennis, sail and swim were shut down by the Obama administration Friday in retaliation for Moscow's cyber-meddling in... The U.S. Coast Guard says ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ohio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in... 21 min Oliver Cantterberry 4
News Detroit demolishes thousands of structures; man... Thu Mark 1
News Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe... Thu Reality 12
News Could Ohio's Next Governor Be Democrat Jerry Sp... Dec 28 lindachicago 1
News Christian students designing shelter for Syrian... Dec 27 Khan 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget Dec 24 Julieta 1
See all Ohio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ohio Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,131 • Total comments across all topics: 277,478,040

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC