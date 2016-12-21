Marvin Wilson, a five-star DT and top Ohio State target, includes Buckeyes in top five

Urban Meyer wants to add another defensive tackle to his 2017 recruiting class and he'd love for it to be five-star Marvin Willson of Bellaire Episcopal. Though Ohio State doesn't seem to be in the driver's seat in Wilson's recruitment, the 6-foot-4, 329-pound prospect included the Buckeyes in the top 5 he released on Tuesday afternoon.

