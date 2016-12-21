Marvin Wilson, a five-star DT and top Ohio State target, includes Buckeyes in top five
Urban Meyer wants to add another defensive tackle to his 2017 recruiting class and he'd love for it to be five-star Marvin Willson of Bellaire Episcopal. Though Ohio State doesn't seem to be in the driver's seat in Wilson's recruitment, the 6-foot-4, 329-pound prospect included the Buckeyes in the top 5 he released on Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Ohio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Central Ohio hospitals see increase in young pe...
|9 hr
|rowdy01
|3
|Christian students designing shelter for Syrian...
|21 hr
|Khan
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Mon
|barnie
|2
|Lottery has boom year, seeks big budget
|Dec 24
|Julieta
|1
|Ohio colleges, universities: Protect immigrant ...
|Dec 23
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|fake italy slovenjia
|Dec 23
|web school
|18
|Thompson, Dunlap & Heydinger recognized as Octo...
|Dec 21
|Cow Tails
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ohio Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC