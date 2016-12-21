Marvin Wilson, a five-star DT and top...

Marvin Wilson, a five-star DT and top Ohio State target, includes Buckeyes in top five

9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Urban Meyer wants to add another defensive tackle to his 2017 recruiting class and he'd love for it to be five-star Marvin Willson of Bellaire Episcopal. Though Ohio State doesn't seem to be in the driver's seat in Wilson's recruitment, the 6-foot-4, 329-pound prospect included the Buckeyes in the top 5 he released on Tuesday afternoon.

